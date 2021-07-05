All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
US government says it must have power to reverse Bitcoin transactions

Co-chair of the House blockchain caucus said that the US government needs the power to reverse crypto transactions for regulation.

Published Mon, Jul 5 2021 4:33 AM CDT
As Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have grown in adoption and overall interest, the US government has been posed with the question of how regulation should be implemented.

Many cryptocurrency investors are against the idea of regulation as it infringes on the very principles of why the blockchain and cryptocurrencies are popular in the first place - decentralization. Having any form of regulation for cryptocurrency transactions would add a third party that traders may not necessarily trust or believe is warranted to be there. You can see where the divide currently lies and where new laws need to be written to bridge the gap.

Democratic Rep. Bill Foster of Illinois, the co-chair of the House blockchain caucus, said on June 29 that the US government regulators need to have the power to identify digital-asset holders and reverse transactions in bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. Foster says, "You have to be able to go to a court to unmask participants under some circumstances." Foster suggests that new laws should be written that would allow a court (third-party) to identify a cryptocurrency use through a "very heavily guarded key."

Foster goes on to say that these new laws need to be put in place to ensure the safety from ransomware attacks targeted toward the US government, American businesses, or individuals.

"I've just said about three things there that will drive the crypto purists berserk, like the trusted third party and so on. But in fact, there's not a technological alternative that I'm aware of," Foster said. "For most people if they're going to have a big part of their net worth tied up in crypto assets, they're going to want to have that security blanket of a trusted third party that can solve the problem."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

George Soros has reportedly dipped his fingers into the Bitcoin market

NEWS SOURCE:marketwatch.com

