Here's a list of ASUS motherboards that are Windows 11 compatible

ASUS has just announced a list of compatible motherboards that are ready for Windows 11 -- with the key player here being the TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) as it is a requirement of Windows 11.

ASUS updated their FAQ a couple of days ago to include a list of motherboards that are compatible with Windows 11, ready to rock and roll with TPM 2.0 and all. Before you begin, ASUS warns its users:

"Windows 11 has not been officially released and there might be stability issues with the Insider Preview build as it has not passed formal hardware validation and qualification. The installation or upgrade to the Windows 11 Insider Preview or any third-party software is done at your own discretion and risk. You will be solely responsible for any damage to your system or loss of data that results from that activity. ASUS will not be liable for any losses and damages in connection with the use of Windows 11".

You can check out the entire list of ASUS motherboards that have TPM 2.0 modules ready for Windows 11 right here.