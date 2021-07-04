Bloober Team's new games outed, fuels Silent Hill speculation

Bloober Team's potential games pipeline has been outed by European Commission grants, and one of them could be Silent Hill.

UPDATE:These projects were on Bloober Team's website all along.

The European Commission has revealed Bloober Team's upcoming game plans, and one of them could be the new Silent Hill game.

Layers of Fear developer Bloober Team recently signed a deal with Konami to work on a new game, corroborating past reports that the Polish dev will make a Silent Hill title. New findings on the European Commission's Creative Europe page may shed light on what Bloober Team is working on.

Bloober Team has received four grants from the EU Commission worth 150,000 euros each. The grants were issued across four projects including The Medium:

The Medium - Issued in 2013, showing that Bloober Team had the idea for simultaneous dual-screen gameplay 8 years before the game's release in 2021.

Dum spiro - Issued in 2015, based around WWII Poland and takes place in the Lodz Ghetto. It sounds like a choose-your-own-adventure game where players are faced with dilemmas, sort of like a David Cage game.

H20 - Issued in 2018 and described as a sequel to Layers of Fear. Speculation insists this is Layers of Fear 3, but I think it's actually for Layers of Fear 2. The grant was received 1 year before LoF2 launched and the codename H20 may refer to the game's setting aboard an ocean liner, and three unique endings may describe the "unique replay value"

BLACK - Issued in 2019, this is the most likely of the bunch to be Silent Hill. Described as a first-person survival game with light combat where things get pretty overwhelming and players are forced to flee and hide like an Outlast game.

Check below for full descriptions of each game.

It's worth noting that these projects may not be in active development.

The Medium got a grant in 2013 and Bloober Team released four games between then and The Medium's release, including Layers of Fear (2016), Observer (2017), Layers of Fear 2 (2019), and Blair Witch (2019).

Konami is also likely helping fund the Silent Hill project and it's possible Bloober Team didn't apply for a EU grant for this particular game.