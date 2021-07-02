Doom Eternal's new horde mode sounds better than invasion

Doom Eternal's invasion mode has been nuked, but id Software is replacing it with something better: A survival horde mode.

Doom Eternal's invasion mode has been cancelled, but id Software is adding something better.

While doing our Doom Eternal review I had one strong thought: "This game really needs a horde mode." Luckily id Software was apparently listening to my internal dialog. Today id's Marty Stratton confirmed Doom Eternal is getting a new super-punishing horde mode for singleplayer that will push players to their limits.

"We have decided to redirect our focus from Invasion Mode to creating a totally new singleplayer horde mode. We're confident this horde mode will offer you more of the diversity and challenge you're looking for in the game," Stratton said in a statement.

I actually tried to make my own horde mode with id Tech 7's console commands but wasn't successful. I was able to do a lot of other things, though.

Doom Eternal PC console commands how-to tutorial guide

Stratton didn't 100% confirm any more details about the horde mode, but expect it to be bloody arena-style chaos just like the campaign. I'm hoping there's never-ending waves complete with high score leaderboards, challenges, and more.

Doom Eternal also just got its next-gen console/PC patch that enables 120FPS, 4K 60FPS, and ray-traced visuals.