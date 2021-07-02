All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Doom Eternal's new horde mode sounds better than invasion

Doom Eternal's invasion mode has been nuked, but id Software is replacing it with something better: A survival horde mode.

Published Fri, Jul 2 2021 1:28 PM CDT
Doom Eternal's invasion mode has been cancelled, but id Software is adding something better.

While doing our Doom Eternal review I had one strong thought: "This game really needs a horde mode." Luckily id Software was apparently listening to my internal dialog. Today id's Marty Stratton confirmed Doom Eternal is getting a new super-punishing horde mode for singleplayer that will push players to their limits.

"We have decided to redirect our focus from Invasion Mode to creating a totally new singleplayer horde mode. We're confident this horde mode will offer you more of the diversity and challenge you're looking for in the game," Stratton said in a statement.

I actually tried to make my own horde mode with id Tech 7's console commands but wasn't successful. I was able to do a lot of other things, though.

Doom Eternal PC console commands how-to tutorial guide

Stratton didn't 100% confirm any more details about the horde mode, but expect it to be bloody arena-style chaos just like the campaign. I'm hoping there's never-ending waves complete with high score leaderboards, challenges, and more.

Doom Eternal also just got its next-gen console/PC patch that enables 120FPS, 4K 60FPS, and ray-traced visuals.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

