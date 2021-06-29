Doom Eternal on PS5, Series X: Dynamic resolution scaling, 60FPS RT on

Doom Eternal's new next-gen optimized version is now live on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC, adds ray tracing at 60FPS.

Doom Eternal's free next-gen Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 optimization patch is now live, adding higher FPS and ray-traced visuals to the game.

Doom Eternal gets three new graphics modes on next-gen consoles, including a 60FPS ray-tracing mode at 1800p and Performance Mode with 120FPS (1584p on PS5, 1800p on Series X. There's also the new Balanced Mode that hits 4K 60FPS on UHD displays. The Series X/S optimizations also utilize Variable Rate Shading, a new feature that allows the console to maintain higher frame rates at the cost of faraway texture resolution. The results see a moderate impact on FPS.

id confirms that dynamic resolution scaling is used in order to hit the frame rate targets.

"All resolutions listed above have dynamic resolution scaling enabled. Compatible monitor required for Graphics Modes and HDR. Performance Mode requires a 120hz compatible display. Balanced & Performance Modes not available with Ray Tracing. All resolutions listed require a compatible display."

Xbox Series X

Three New Graphics Modes

Ray Tracing Mode running at 1800p/60 FPS

Performance Mode running at 1800p/120 FPS

Balanced Mode running at 4K/60 FPS

HDR 10 in any Graphics Mode

Ultra-Quality Style Graphics Settings

Cross-Gen BATTLEMODE support with Xbox One

Variable Refresh Rate

Variable Rate Shading

Xbox Series S

Two New Graphics Modes

Performance Mode running at 1080p/120 FPS

Balanced Mode running at 1440p/60 FPS

HDR 10 in any Graphics Mode

Cross-Gen BATTLEMODE support with Xbox One

Variable Refresh Rate

Variable Rate Shading

NOTE: Ray Tracing Mode is not available on Xbox Series S

PlayStation 5

Three New Graphics Modes

Ray Tracing Mode running at 1800p/60 FPS

Performance Mode running at 1584p/120 FPS

Balanced Mode running at 4K/60 FPS

HDR 10 in any Graphics Mode

Ultra-Quality Style Graphics Settings

Cross-Gen BATTLEMODE support with PlayStation 4

DualSense™ adaptive trigger support

PC