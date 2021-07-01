GTA 6 should have ultra realistic next-gen facial animations

Take-Two Interactive buys the facial animation experts at Dynamixyz to help power a new era of next-gen games like GTA 6.

Thanks to a recent acquisition, future Rockstar games like GTA 6 could have facial animations that rival L.A. Noire.

Take-Two Interactive has purchased leading motion capture company Dynamixyz for and undisclosed sum. The buyout will supercharge Take-Two's massive slate of games with ultra-realistic animation technology, including upcoming games like BioShock 4, Grand Theft Auto 6, and annualized NBA 2K sports games.

Dynamixyz's proprietary facial motion capture software is based on machine-​learning technology (both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are capable of ML), and the company has robust hardware and rendering systems with high-end 3D processing. This acquisition will have a direct affect on games development and give Take-Two direct first-hand access to some of the most powerful animation know-how in the entertainment industry.

Dynamixyz solutions have powered everything from video games to high-end CGI films. Projects include Avengers Endgame, Red Dead Redemption 2, Ghost of Tsushima, Love, Death & Robots, Far Cry 6, Resident Evil 3 Nemesis, RE2 Remake, and NBA 2K20/2K21. Dynamixyz even has a special plugin to help easily animate Epic's new Metahumans creator included with Unreal Engine 5.

In regards to GTA 6, no one knows anything concrete about the game. We've made predictions that GTA 6 will be next-gen exclusive, and that it would have some sort of GTA Online mode. We've also surmised it could release sometime in 2023 or thereabouts, but previous reports say the game is relatively early development stages so it could be farther out.

"Dynamixyz's revolutionary facial analysis technology and services is a highly complementary and strategic addition to Take-Two's world-class publishing and development structure," said Michael Worosz, Executive Vice President and Head of Strategy and Independent Publishing for Take-Two.

"Gaspard and the visionary team at Dynamixyz have a well-earned reputation for providing the widest and smartest range of facial motion capture solutions to the entertainment industry, and their work has captivated millions of people around the world from the box office to the living room. We're thrilled to have them join our team, incorporate their proprietary technologies and creative wonder into our future offerings, and to continue to evolve their capabilities and solutions."