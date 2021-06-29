Corsair is bringing full-tower cases back with the 7000-series

The 7000D AIRFLOW and iCUE 7000X RGB cases pack space for up to three 360mm or two 420mm radiators, six hard drives, or nine SSDs.

Corsair today introduced two huge tower cases that have space to stuff almost any array of computer components and water-cooling equipment. If you've been around the enthusiast PC space for a while, these new 7000-series cases have a lot in common with the old Obsidian 800D from over a decade ago.

Corsair's 7000-series cases come in two varieties. The front of the 7000D AIRFLOW features a perforated mesh grill that runs from the top to bottom, exposing enough open area to accommodate up to four 120mm fans or three 140mm fans. The iCUE 7000X RGB features a glass panel instead of the mesh, with air vents lining the sides of the front bezel.

Both models of Corsair's 7000-series cases can accommodate seven 140mm fans or up to 12 120mm fans. The 7000D AIRFLOW includes three 140mm CORSAIR AirGuide fans, while the 7000X RGB includes four SP140 RGB ELITE AirGuide and an iCUE COMMANDER CORE XT controller.

Being full-tower cases, the 7000-series towers can hold a lot of storage, including space for up to six 3.5inch or 2.5inch drives under the power supply shroud and three other SSD mounts behind the motherboard.

The Corsair 7000D AIRFLOW and 7000X RGB cases are available now. The AIRFLOW model will set you back $259, while the RGB edition will cost you $329.