Bitmain's new ASIC crypto miner: mines Dogecoin, costs $15,000+

Bitmain's next-gen Antminer ASIC destroys Litecoin and Dogecoin mining, 9500MH/s speeds, uses 3425W of power, costs $15,000+.

Published Sun, Jun 27 2021 7:31 PM CDT
Bitmain is about to unleash its new ASIC crypto mining rig with some serious horsepower behind it, with Bitmain teasing it will have 9500MH/s of power to mine Dogecoin, Litecoin, and other cryptocurrencies.

The most profitable scrypt miner on the market right now is the Innosilicon A6+ LTC Master, which has 2200MH/s of hash power -- Bitmain has a gigantic upgrade here on its hands with the new Antminer ASIC which has 9500MH/sec of hash rate power -- close to 4x.

Bitmain's new Antminer ASIC was revealed during the week, with China-based journalist Colin Wu having the exclusive. He revealed on Twitter: "On June 19th, Bitmain released the new Litecoin/Dogecoin mining machine L7, with a hashrate of 9500MH/s and 3425W, equivalent to 19 sets of L3+, and the price is $15000, overseas purchase price is reduced by 13%. The delivery time is November 2021".

He added: "In addition, Bitmain also disclosed a 5nm-based Bitcoin water-cooled mining machine and a preview of the Dash mining machine D7".

Bitmain's previous crypto miner was the Antminer E9 Ethereum ASIC miner, which also had some serious horsepower behind it -- the hash power of 32 x GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards.

