Oculus Quest update adds accessibility and multitasking features

Oculus software v30 is out now with new accessibility and multitasking features, microphone swapping, and Air Link for Quest 1.

Published Thu, Jun 17 2021 9:57 PM CDT
Oculus started rolling out update v30 to Quest and Quest 2 today. The latest platform update brings new accessibility features, multitasking in Infinite Office, and expands Air Link support to the original Quest.

Oculus added a new color correction system, which allows you to change the system-level color settings. The company said the update would "increase legibility of color that art commonly difficult to differentiate." The color correction option gives you three color presets; Deuteranomaly (green-red), Protanomoly (red-green), and Tritanoomaly (blue-yellow).

The new update also includes a new feature called Raise View, which allows you to adjust the height of your vantage point by up to 16-inches, enabling you to play standing games from a seated position.

The new Quest update also adds a new multitasking feature for theInfinite Office productivity solution. With v30, you can open multiple 2D apps and run them side-by-side so you can switch from one task to another much quicker. However, the multitasking feature is in the experimental phase, which means you must opt-in to use it. You'll find the setting under the Experimental Features section of the Quest settings.

Infinite Office is a Quest 2 exclusive feature, but Quest 1 owners have something else to look forward to with the v30 rollout. Oculus introduced Air Link earlier this year, which allows you to play PC VR content on your Quest 2 via a local Wi-Fi connection. With Oculus software update v30, owners of the original Quest can ditch the Link cable and swap it for Air Link.

The final new feature is Microphone Swapping, which allows you to switch between private party chat and app chat on-the-fly so you can talk to strangers in match even when you're in a group chat with friends.

Oculus software v30 is rolling out to Quest headsets now. Oculus releases its updates in slow drips so you may have to wait a few days for the update to come through.

NEWS SOURCE:oculus.com

