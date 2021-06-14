All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Halo Infinite battle passes, cosmetic armor rarity schemes outlined

Halo Infinite will have a rather favorable battle pass scheme, and it looks like cosmetic microtransactions are in as well.

Published Mon, Jun 14 2021 5:33 PM CDT
Halo Infinite's multiplayer will be monetized via battle passes that will never expire, 343i confirms.

Halo Infinite's multiplayer is F2P so that means monetization is included as well. The devs confirmed Infinite won't have REQ pack-style lootboxes that can be purchased, and random loot isn't in the game at all.

"There's no random loot in this. There's no lootboxes. It's very important to us that everyone understands how they unlock customization content, and we have a variety of places where they can do that,"343i said.

Battle passes are in, and it sounds like they'll be more linear like the Master Chief Collection. One great part of Infinite's system is how there's no fear of missing out. Passes never expire. You can buy any pass and directly choose which pass you want to progress on regardless if its new or old.

"The Halo Battle Pass will never be taken away from you. Once you buy it, it's yours, and it doesn't expire."

There's a hard division between free and battle pass content. 343i says gamers can't buy content that's included in battle passes on the storefront. That means you can't buy your way through a battle pass.

"If you can unlock something in the Battle Pass, we're not going to let any other players circumvent that by purchasing it out of the storefront."

That being said, most of the cosmetics are unlocked through simply by playing the game.

"A lot of our stuff is unlocked through playing the game and only through playing the game."

Infinite has lots of cosmetic customization, and therefore, lots of monetization opportunities. The developers say there are "millions of combinations" of customization options.

The footage seems to confirm a rarity scheme for weapon and armor skins, as well as armor pieces.

Gamers can customize everything in Halo Infinite including armor paint jobs, emblems, effects, and even their overall appearance with armor pieces.

343i confirms that all customization is purely cosmetic and won't affect gameplay.

I hope to see more information about exact pricing for battle passes and piecemeal microtransactions in the coming months.

More on Halo Infinite multipalyer

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

