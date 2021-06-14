All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 6Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Battlefield 2042 gameplay trailer drops, hype engines cranked to max

EA unleashes Battlefield 2042 gameplay video at E3 2021: insane battles, even more insane weather, and it's only pre-alpha so far.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jun 14 2021 1:06 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The new Battlefield has finally been revealed and an awesome gameplay trailer has now been unleashed... check out the very first Battlefield 2042 gameplay reveal:

It looks pretty damn good, with the footage labeled as "pre-alpha" the Battlefield 2042 gameplay that EA has shown off is insane. We have beautiful environments that I really want to see EA dive into more when it comes to the inner workings of its tweaked next-gen Frostbite engine powering Battlefield 2042.

Inside, we have gigantic fights with planes, helicopters, rockets, buildings, storms, and everything in between. The storms in Battlefield 2042 play a gigantic part of the game -- as EA has placed players in a futuristic dystopian world that has been ripped apart from next-gen storms. The resource shortages triggered by this creates the Second Great Depression, and inside of that -- is Battlefield 2042.

The official Battlefield 2042 gameplay video was captured from a 128-player match, which is where the most amount of insanity in Battlefield will be happening. It is shaping up incredibly well so far, and has my full attention -- I'm hoping we're not going to be disappointed... but I need to see more about that destructive environment and see it pushed to its limits.

Also, what kind of requirements will you need to drive the game at 1440p and 4K 120FPS? Do we have DLSS support? If so, that's going to be a huge deciding factor for which GPU that millions of gamers will buy, or upgrade to for Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042 gameplay trailer drops, hype engines cranked to max 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Battlefield 2042 - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/14/2021 at 1:06 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.