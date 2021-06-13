The Outer Worlds 2 features all-new crew, is next-gen Xbox exclusive

The Outer Worlds 2 is in development and it won't be held back by 8 year-old Xbox One hardware, is coming to Series X/S and PC.

The rumors were right. The Outer Worlds 2 is happening, and it won't be available for PlayStation consoles--or base Xbox One consoles, either. Microsoft is taking over publishing The Outer Worlds 2 and is keeping the game secured to Xbox Game Pass platform. Private Division, who published the original Outer Worlds, previously confirmed this would be the case.

Not much is known about The Outer Worlds 2 other than it "takes place in a new star system with a new crew." We also know it's coming to Xbox Series X/S consoles, but no release window or exact date was announced.