All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 6Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

The Outer Worlds 2 features all-new crew, is next-gen Xbox exclusive

The Outer Worlds 2 is in development and it won't be held back by 8 year-old Xbox One hardware, is coming to Series X/S and PC.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Jun 13 2021 5:32 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Microsoft confirms The Outer Worlds 2 is in development and it won't release on Xbox One hardware.

The rumors were right. The Outer Worlds 2 is happening, and it won't be available for PlayStation consoles--or base Xbox One consoles, either. Microsoft is taking over publishing The Outer Worlds 2 and is keeping the game secured to Xbox Game Pass platform. Private Division, who published the original Outer Worlds, previously confirmed this would be the case.

Not much is known about The Outer Worlds 2 other than it "takes place in a new star system with a new crew." We also know it's coming to Xbox Series X/S consoles, but no release window or exact date was announced.

The other big news from Obsidian today is the announcement of The Outer Worlds 2! Taking place in a new star system with a new crew, we are excited to bring everyone back to The Outer Worlds franchise.

And, fans of The Outer Worlds should always remember - It's not the best choice. It's Spacer's Choice.

The Outer Worlds 2 features all-new crew, is next-gen Xbox exclusive 56 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

The Outer Worlds PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.73
$24.75$19.99$24.90
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/13/2021 at 4:45 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.