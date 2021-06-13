Diablo II Resurrected releases September 23, 2021 on PC and consoles

Diablo II Resurrected brings remastered hell on Earth to consoles and PC this September, ahead of the big FPS holiday rush.

Blizzard finally announced a release date for Diablo II Resurrected, and it's sooner than you think.

Diablo II Resurrected will launch September 23, 2021 on consoles and PC, completely with overhauled graphics, new quality-of-life improvements like an expanded stash, chat rooms and lobbies, as well as trading and everything else the original classic was known for. And yes, Diablo II Resurrected is built on Lord of Destruction (v1.13 to be exact).

The new trailer doesn't list Xbox One as a platform. This is strange because Blizzard recently said DIIR would launch on current- and next-gen consoles and PC.

We've reached out to Blizzard for clarification on this and will update if we receive info. Also the trailer didn't really showcase how the game will play on consoles...which is kind of a let down. I want to see a lot more info on how the inventory system will work.

