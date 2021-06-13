All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Diablo II Resurrected releases September 23, 2021 on PC and consoles

Diablo II Resurrected brings remastered hell on Earth to consoles and PC this September, ahead of the big FPS holiday rush.

Published Sun, Jun 13 2021 1:08 PM CDT
Blizzard finally announced a release date for Diablo II Resurrected, and it's sooner than you think.

Diablo II Resurrected will launch September 23, 2021 on consoles and PC, completely with overhauled graphics, new quality-of-life improvements like an expanded stash, chat rooms and lobbies, as well as trading and everything else the original classic was known for. And yes, Diablo II Resurrected is built on Lord of Destruction (v1.13 to be exact).

The new trailer doesn't list Xbox One as a platform. This is strange because Blizzard recently said DIIR would launch on current- and next-gen consoles and PC.

We've reached out to Blizzard for clarification on this and will update if we receive info. Also the trailer didn't really showcase how the game will play on consoles...which is kind of a let down. I want to see a lot more info on how the inventory system will work.

Read Also: Diablo 2 Resurrected remaster: Everything you need to know

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

