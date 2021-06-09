Microsoft Flight Simulator listed for June 15 release on Xbox Series X

GameStop lists Microsoft Flight Simulator's console port for a June 15 release.

It looks like Microsoft Flight Sim will be soaring over to Xbox Series X/S consoles on June 15, which is two days after the Xbox E3 briefing. Although it's a next-gen exclusive, the GameStop storefront page says Flight Sim will cost $59.99 instead of the new $69.99 premium assigned to next-gen titles. Microsoft has confirmed Flight Sim will not release on Xbox One due to the game's high CPU and GPU demands.

Microsoft announced Flight Sim for new Xbox consoles way back in December 2020, and we should expect the game to show up in a big way at the Xbox media briefing on Sunday, June 13 at 10AM PST / 1PM EST.