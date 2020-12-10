All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs up for grabs! 🔥

Flight Simulator exclusive to Xbox Series X/S, not coming to Xbox One

Flight Simulator is coming to consoles, but it won't be available on Xbox One systems--only the newer Xbox Series X and S.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Dec 10 2020 8:34 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Flight Simulator will be exclusive to Xbox Series X and Series S consoles when it launches in Summer 2021.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is coming to consoles, but it won't be on the weaker Xbox One hardware. The company is starting to leave the Xbox One behind as early as 2021, and some games will be all the better for it. Flight Simulator is extremely demanding on GPUs and CPUs, and the Xbox One's outdated Jaguar SoC simply isn't up to par, even with the help of Microsoft's Azure cloud tech.

Flight Simulator exclusive to Xbox Series X/S, not coming to Xbox One 24 | TweakTown.comFlight Simulator exclusive to Xbox Series X/S, not coming to Xbox One 25 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new Game Awards footage shows Flight Simulator running on an Xbox Series X in 4K with great results. The game doesn't look as good as it does on an enthusiast PC, of course, and there's still some pop-in and noticeable graphical downgrades, but it still looks damn good for console hardware. The Series X is pretty adept at handling a game like this thanks to the console's 12TFLOP Navi GPU and Zen 2 CPU, accompanied with the PCIe 4.0 SSD for faster data processing/streaming and loading.

Flight Simulator will arrive on Xbox Series X and Series S consoles sometime in Summer 2021, and will also be available free on Game Pass.

Flight Simulator exclusive to Xbox Series X/S, not coming to Xbox One 26 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.94
$59.99$49.94$49.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/10/2020 at 7:47 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.