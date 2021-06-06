All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Google tweaks ad policy, will soon allow crypto exhange and wallet ads

Google will start letting companies offer cryptocurrency wallet and exchange ads in August 2021, after a crypto ad ban in 2018.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jun 6 2021 10:32 PM CDT
Google has announced that it will be allowing companies to start blasting cryptocurrency ads in August, after an initial ban on crypto-related advertising that started in 2018.

The new crypto-friendly ad policy will apply globally to Google searches, as well as third-party sites that include YouTube, Gmail, and others. We should expect a decent uptick over the years with crypto ads being offered, with Google pulling in a gigantic $147 billion in revenue in advertising in the last year alone.

Back in 2018, we saw Google follow social media giants Facebook and Twitter with their collective stance of banning crypto-related ads... although that was watered down pretty quick, but a lot has changed in the last few years when it comes to cryptocurrency.

There's far more money in crypto, far more people know about crypto, and it truly is the future (crypto + blockchain and everything in between). Google said it's making the changes "in order to better match existing FinCEN regulations and requirements". You can read the full blog post right here.

NEWS SOURCE:support.google.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

