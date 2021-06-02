All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Hubble snaps gorgeous image of the 'Lord of the Rings' spiral galaxy

Hubble has captured an astonishing picture of what it calls the 'Lord of the Rings' spiral galaxy that's known as AM 0644-741.

Published Wed, Jun 2 2021 3:35 AM CDT
In celebration of the 14th year since the launch of the Hubble Space Telescope, NASA has released an image of a spiral galaxy that's 300 million light-years away.

NASA explains that the spiral galaxy we are looking at is called AM 0644-741, and from the image, you can see a bright blue ring of star clusters circling around a yellowish nucleus which was once another spiral galaxy. NASA explains in its blog post that the blue ring of star clusters is 150,000 light-years in diameter, "making it larger than our entire home galaxy, the Milky Way".

So, what's with all the blue? According to NASA, the ring is blue because of rampant star formation, as stars that are forming are blue in color. Since the majority of the ring is blue, NASA says that this is a good indicator that many stars are forming in this galaxy. If you are interested in reading any more about spiral galaxies or would like to see another awesome image from Hubble, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:hubblesite.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

