All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Hubble still continues to shock everyone with its cosmic photos

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope is still continuing to shock everyone at the incredible quality of images it produces of the cosmos.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, May 31 2021 7:34 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Hubble Space Telescope is a space telescope that was launched into low Earth orbit in 1990, and still, to this day, Hubble is shocking people around the world at its quality of images.

Hubble still continues to shock everyone with its cosmic photos 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Hubble has snapped another awesome image of the spiral galaxy NGC 5037, which William Herschel first discovered in 1785. NASA states that the galaxy is 150 million light-years away from Earth and resides in the constellation of Virgo. The camera that took these images was installed by astronauts in 2009.

Hubble took this image using its Wide Field Camera 3, which is able to capture ultraviolet light, visible light, and infrared light. Due to its versatility, the Wide Field Camera 3 gives researchers a tonne of useful information about the cosmos and its many mysteries. If you are interested in reading more about this topic, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Hanes Men's Graphic T-Shirt-Americana Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.97
$9.97$9.97$9.97
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/31/2021 at 7:26 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.