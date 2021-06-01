Marvel just delayed a key phase 4 MCU movie by a whole year

Disney has just delayed one of the most mysterious movies it has planned for phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused movie studios to delay several releases of their movies as people weren't allowed to gather indoors.

Despite Marvel's size and influence, the goliath arm of Disney was no exception to the rule. Recently, Disney announced the MCU's release schedule for its upcoming films, and while we aren't sure if it's COVID-19-related, Disney has delayed the release of one of its key MCU movies by an entire year. The roadmap for new MCU movies between 2021 and 2023 was announced by Disney back in March, but now the movie that was expected to release on October 7, 2021, will now release on October 6, 2023.

At the moment, it's not confirmed what MCU movie was delayed, but suspicions are leading fans to believe it was Mahershala Ali's Blade reboot. ComicBook speculates that Blade reboot having an October release date is fitting as it would coincide with Halloween celebrations around the United States. As for production on the film, the project was slated to begin production later this year but was unfortunately pushed back as the studio continues to look for a suitable director.

Marvel Release Schedule:

2022:

March 25th: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

May 6th: Thor: Love and Thunder

July 8th: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

November 11th: The Marvels

2023:

February 17th: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

May 5th: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

July 28th: UNTITLED MARVEL

October 6th: UNTITLED MARVEL

November 10th: UNTITLED MARVEL

