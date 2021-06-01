All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Marvel just delayed a key phase 4 MCU movie by a whole year

Disney has just delayed one of the most mysterious movies it has planned for phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Jun 1 2021 4:31 AM CDT   |   Updated Tue, Jun 1 2021 5:07 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The COVID-19 pandemic caused movie studios to delay several releases of their movies as people weren't allowed to gather indoors.

Marvel just delayed a key phase 4 MCU movie by a whole year 01 | TweakTown.com

Despite Marvel's size and influence, the goliath arm of Disney was no exception to the rule. Recently, Disney announced the MCU's release schedule for its upcoming films, and while we aren't sure if it's COVID-19-related, Disney has delayed the release of one of its key MCU movies by an entire year. The roadmap for new MCU movies between 2021 and 2023 was announced by Disney back in March, but now the movie that was expected to release on October 7, 2021, will now release on October 6, 2023.

At the moment, it's not confirmed what MCU movie was delayed, but suspicions are leading fans to believe it was Mahershala Ali's Blade reboot. ComicBook speculates that Blade reboot having an October release date is fitting as it would coincide with Halloween celebrations around the United States. As for production on the film, the project was slated to begin production later this year but was unfortunately pushed back as the studio continues to look for a suitable director.

Marvel Release Schedule:

2022:

  • March 25th: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  • May 6th: Thor: Love and Thunder
  • July 8th: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • November 11th: The Marvels

2023:

  • February 17th: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
  • May 5th: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • July 28th: UNTITLED MARVEL
  • October 6th: UNTITLED MARVEL
  • November 10th: UNTITLED MARVEL

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Marvel Encyclopedia, New Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$27.60
$27.60--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/1/2021 at 5:07 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.