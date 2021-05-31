All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Cyberpunk 2077 made over $21 million in CD Projekt's Q1 period

Cyberpunk 2077 is still selling despite being delisted from the PlayStation Store, CD Projekt says PC is dominant platform.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, May 31 2021 9:32 PM CDT   |   Updated Mon, May 31 2021 10:28 PM CDT
CD Projekt reveals that Cyberpunk 2077 made over $21 million in sales revenue in its record-breaking Q1 period.

In a recent earnings call, CD Projekt confirms that its controversial Cyberpunk 2077 is still selling well. The company says that Cyberpunk 2077 made up 60% of total product sales revenues during the period, or 85.240 million PLN ($21.57 million). A quick bit of math shows that Cyberpunk 2077 sales also made up 44% of total Q1's record 197 million PLN revenues.

The vast majority of these sales were digitally on PC. This makes sense because Cyberpunk 2077 has yet to return to the PlayStation Store. CD Projekt CFO Piotr Nielubowicz confirms that the record Q1 revenues don't include physical sales from retailers as most stores have yet to sell all the copies they ordered in December and distributors haven't made any more shipments.

CD Projekt won't give out current sales figures for Cyberpunk 2077 and the last metric was 13.7 million in December 2020. Assuming the game was sold at a full $59.99, that means roughly 359 thousand copies were sold during Q1.

Read Also: CD Projekt hits record Q1 revenues, net profits slide on high expenses

"[Sales were] very much digital. Retail stores in general still have the stock they purchased on release and have yet to sell them all. This means that our distributors do not ship new copies to them and our revenues do not include any additional sales on that.

"What influences our revenues are the digital sales, the sales are instant and the revenues are instant without the distributor in the process, and most of the sales occurred for the PC on all the available PC platforms, there's obviously the Xbox digital sales, and since Cyberpunk isn't sold on the Sony storefront we didn't report any revenues from that. However, obviously The Witcher 3 was still selling. For the overall picture, definitely digital was the doing most of the revenues."

The game should sell a lot more copies once the next-gen port is released and the title returns to the digital PlayStation Store market.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

