Techland is taking your Dying Light 2 questions for new info video

Techland's new Dying Light 2 gameplay reveal was just the beginning, and the devs plan to reveal tons more info about the game.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, May 30 2021 4:03 PM CDT
Techland just revealed Dying Light 2's December 7, 2021 release date, gameplay footage, and new details, but the devs still have lots of info to drop.

A bit ago Techland kicked off its new Dying 2 Know series that explores Dying Light 2's story, environments, characters, weapons, and more. One of the more interesting things was the new City Alignment System that lets you shape the in-game world based on your choices and who you choose to help.

There's more to come, though. The developers are currently collecting fan questions that will serve as the inspiration for Dying 2 Know Episode 2.

We don't know how many more episodes are coming, but I'm betting we might get one a month up until the game's launch.

Here's a few details we learned from the first Dying 2 Know episode:

  • Four-player co-op
  • There's a paraglider
  • "These are the modern dark ages"
  • Takes place 20 years after the first game
  • Superjump trampolines and ziplines
  • NPCs are multi-dimensional, can trick and manipulate you (and you them)
  • Bows are back
  • Javelins, harpoons, and makeshift guns
  • Grappling hook is back, can hook onto enemies in combat
  • Three kinds of choices: Choices with quests, choices that affect the game world, and the City Alignment System
  • Map is divided into two regions and several zones
  • Much more vertical, the city is "multi-level open-world exploration"
  • Double the number of parkour moves -- 3,000 animations now
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

