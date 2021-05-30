Techland is taking your Dying Light 2 questions for new info video

Techland's new Dying Light 2 gameplay reveal was just the beginning, and the devs plan to reveal tons more info about the game.

Techland just revealed Dying Light 2's December 7, 2021 release date, gameplay footage, and new details, but the devs still have lots of info to drop.

A bit ago Techland kicked off its new Dying 2 Know series that explores Dying Light 2's story, environments, characters, weapons, and more. One of the more interesting things was the new City Alignment System that lets you shape the in-game world based on your choices and who you choose to help.

There's more to come, though. The developers are currently collecting fan questions that will serve as the inspiration for Dying 2 Know Episode 2.

We don't know how many more episodes are coming, but I'm betting we might get one a month up until the game's launch.

Here's a few details we learned from the first Dying 2 Know episode: