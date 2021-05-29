Far Cry 6 devs holding Reddit AMA on June 1 to answer your questions

Ubisoft's Far Cry 6 development team will hold a special AmA session on Reddit this Tuesday and answer community questions.

The Far Cry 6 reveal was plain awesome, and the game looks like a perfect whirlwind storm of FPS chaos, political revolution and guerrilla warfare, and next-gen gameplay. Everything we've seen so far looks pretty good--Guapo the pet gator, Chorizo the wheely-boy, all the makeshift weapons, the new Supremos backpacks that let you shoot mortar rockets from a rucksack, tons of vehicles (many of which have guns).

We still have questions. Lots of questions. What's up with monetization? Is there tons of crafting? What about co-op or PVP? How big is Yara? Three of Far Cry 6's top developers are jumping in answer your questions.

The following Ubisoft devs will be part of the Far Cry 6 AmA:

Alexandre Letendre - Game Director

Navid Khavari - Narrative Director

Benjamin Hall - World Director

Far Cry 6 releases October 7, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Check below for more info: