Far Cry 6 has jetpacks and rocket-shooting backpacks after all
Our predictions were right: Far Cry 6 will indeed have jetpacks and other crazy backpack designs including an anti-tank launcher.
Far Cry 6 introduces Supremo backpacks, new weapons designed to wipe out tanks, groups of enemies, and ignite everything around you.
Back in June 2020, Ubisoft released a strange Far Cry 6 screenshot that sparked my curiosity. Is that a jetpack? Can we fly around Far Cry 6? Not really, but you can use a jetpack. The older screenshot showed one of the various backpacks that players can make and equip in the game, and now Ubisoft has shown them off.
The Supremos backpacks are basically finishers that are akin to special moves in a beat-em-up. Don't expect to use these all the time and they might require some hefty resources to trigger. Sadly it looks like the jetpack can't actually lift you up and let you fly around and is more for AoE damage than anything else. If you want to fly you'll have to use an airplane.
"We've got this character Juan Cortez who's all about making do with what you have. trying to make something out of nothing, creating chaos with anything you've got," Far Cry 6 narrative director Navid Khavari said.
"Every time you trigger a Supremo it's such a satisfying feeling. You cause lots of chaos and destruction."
"When things get too hot, you'll always have your Supremo backpacks to fall back on. Each Supremo operates on a cooldown and gives Dani the firepower to take down an entire army. Supremos come in all shapes and sizes, including one that fires off a barrage of self-guided rockets, and another that unleashes a powerful flamethrower."
Far Cry 6 is focused on guerrilla combat and features lots of thrown-together weapons. There's a CD-shooting gun called Discos Locos that makes enemies dance the Macarena, a flamethrower called El Tostador, an electricity gun that runs on batteries, a chain gun with a motorcycle engine attached, and even rifles with laser pointers mounted on a sardine tin. The backpacks add another layer of makeshift wacky chaos the game is built from.
Far Cry 6 releases October 7, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store.
Check below for more info on the game:
TRUST YOUR LEADER
Anton Castillo played by Giancarlo Esposito is promising to return the island nation of Yara back to its former prosperity while he grooms his son Diego to become the next El Presidente.
BEWARE THE DICTATOR
Anton's methods are extreme. To build the wealth of the nation for his son to inherit, he will sacrifice the freedom and lives of anyone who stands in his way.
GUERRILLAS THREATEN THE CAPITOL
Those who oppose Anton have a target on their backs. They are branded as Fake Yarans and forced into labor camps, where they are never heard from again.
GUERRILLAS STRUGGLE AGAINST MILITARY
With each passing day, Anton and Diego's power continues to grow, but the resistance remains divided and without unified leadership. The spark of revolution is in danger of being extinguished.
THE JEWEL OF THE CARIBBEAN
In its past life, Yara was a prosperous nation and a tropical paradise that attracted travelers from all over the world, excited to explore its lush jungles, pristine beaches, and sprawling capitol city.
A NATION STRANDED IN THE PAST
After revolution and decades of foreign economic sanctions and blockade, Yara has been frozen in time, forcing its people to find new ways to adapt.
In Far Cry 6, players are immersed in the adrenaline-filled, chaotic world of a modern-day guerrilla revolution. Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Become a guerrilla fighter and burn their regime to the ground.
As Dani Rojas (playable as a female or male character), you will help stoke the fires of revolution through guerrilla warfare across the island of Yara, from verdant jungles to the urban streets of the capital city, Esperanza. You'll use a powerful array of weapons and vehicles, and build a network of allies to fight alongside you, including Fangs for Hire like Chorizo, the dangerously distracting wiener dog. As President Castillo prepares his son Diego, played by Anthony Gonzalez ("Coco"), to succeed him, you will do all you can to ensure his plans don't come to fruition.
Key Features
- Join the revolution as Dani Rojas and liberate your nation from Anton Castillo's oppression.
- Dive into a blockbuster experience and immerse yourself in the journey of a guerrilla revolutionary.
- Explore the largest open world in Far Cry history, including the first ever sprawling urban city.
- Discover new animal companions like Chorizo, the adorable wiener dog, to take down your enemies.
- Unleash the firepower of specialized makeshift weapons and new backpacks to use against Anton's troops.
- Ignite the Fight for Freedom -Dive into a blockbuster experience as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran defending their country from a tyrant's rule. Join the revolution to push back against the oppressive regime of dictator Anton Castillo and his teenage son Diego, brought to life by Hollywood stars Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad) and Anthony Gonzalez (Coco).
- Yara Torn Apart -For the first time in Far Cry, experience a sprawling capital city: Esperanza, the most expansive Far Cry playground to date. Take down Anton in the seat of his power by staying hidden or engaging Anton's army in an all-out firefight in the streets. From taking the reins of a horse to commandeering a tank, choose your favorite ride to fight against the regime or to just travel Yara in style.
- Become a Guerrilla - Jump into the action and chaos of guerrilla combat at the heart of a revolution. Employ an arsenal of unique and surprising new weapons, vehicles, and animal companions in a fight against an unyielding military regime. No guerrilla should go it alone, so pair up with an all-new animal companion like Chorizo, the adorable wiener dog who's as cute as he is lethal.
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Sony to spend lots more on game development, Jim Ryan says
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Dying Light 2's City Alignment system lets you reshape the world