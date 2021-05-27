Far Cry 6 has jetpacks and rocket-shooting backpacks after all

Our predictions were right: Far Cry 6 will indeed have jetpacks and other crazy backpack designs including an anti-tank launcher.

Far Cry 6 introduces Supremo backpacks, new weapons designed to wipe out tanks, groups of enemies, and ignite everything around you.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Back in June 2020, Ubisoft released a strange Far Cry 6 screenshot that sparked my curiosity. Is that a jetpack? Can we fly around Far Cry 6? Not really, but you can use a jetpack. The older screenshot showed one of the various backpacks that players can make and equip in the game, and now Ubisoft has shown them off.

The Supremos backpacks are basically finishers that are akin to special moves in a beat-em-up. Don't expect to use these all the time and they might require some hefty resources to trigger. Sadly it looks like the jetpack can't actually lift you up and let you fly around and is more for AoE damage than anything else. If you want to fly you'll have to use an airplane.

"We've got this character Juan Cortez who's all about making do with what you have. trying to make something out of nothing, creating chaos with anything you've got," Far Cry 6 narrative director Navid Khavari said.

"Every time you trigger a Supremo it's such a satisfying feeling. You cause lots of chaos and destruction."

"When things get too hot, you'll always have your Supremo backpacks to fall back on. Each Supremo operates on a cooldown and gives Dani the firepower to take down an entire army. Supremos come in all shapes and sizes, including one that fires off a barrage of self-guided rockets, and another that unleashes a powerful flamethrower."

Far Cry 6 is focused on guerrilla combat and features lots of thrown-together weapons. There's a CD-shooting gun called Discos Locos that makes enemies dance the Macarena, a flamethrower called El Tostador, an electricity gun that runs on batteries, a chain gun with a motorcycle engine attached, and even rifles with laser pointers mounted on a sardine tin. The backpacks add another layer of makeshift wacky chaos the game is built from.

Far Cry 6 releases October 7, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Check below for more info on the game: