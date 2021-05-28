US spy chief will soon confirm if UFO sightings are an actual threat

The US Director of National Intelligence is expected to deliver a new report to Congress in June on whether the US military considers UFO's a threat.

Many people are excited to see if the Pentagon will reveal if aliens are, in fact, true and if we have previously spotted them. However, the Pentagon has made it clear that its true interest isn't aliens but if these UFOs or unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) have been created by rival countries here on Earth. Due to the Pentagon stating that aliens aren't what the report is about, many people have been led to believe that the US spy chiefs report will land short of revealing the big news.

However, reports have been surfacing onlineof US Navy officers saying that they have seen an aircraft conduct maneuvers that are currently impossible with current human technology. Some of these maneuvers were just simply remaining stationary in the same spot for extended periods of time before dropping to just above the ocean to a dead stop at a ridiculous speed.

John Ratcliffe, who was director of National Intelligence under former president Donald Trump, "There are a lot more sightings than have been made public. There are instances where we don't have good explanations for some of the things that we've seen." For more information on this story, check out this link here.