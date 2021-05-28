US spy chief will soon confirm if UFO sightings are an actual threat

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The United States Director of National Intelligence is required to turn in a paper to Congress on unidentified flying objects.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, May 28 2021 6:35 AM CDT   |   Updated Fri, May 28 2021 6:48 AM CDT
The US Director of National Intelligence is expected to deliver a new report to Congress in June on whether the US military considers UFO's a threat.

Many people are excited to see if the Pentagon will reveal if aliens are, in fact, true and if we have previously spotted them. However, the Pentagon has made it clear that its true interest isn't aliens but if these UFOs or unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) have been created by rival countries here on Earth. Due to the Pentagon stating that aliens aren't what the report is about, many people have been led to believe that the US spy chiefs report will land short of revealing the big news.

However, reports have been surfacing onlineof US Navy officers saying that they have seen an aircraft conduct maneuvers that are currently impossible with current human technology. Some of these maneuvers were just simply remaining stationary in the same spot for extended periods of time before dropping to just above the ocean to a dead stop at a ridiculous speed.

John Ratcliffe, who was director of National Intelligence under former president Donald Trump, "There are a lot more sightings than have been made public. There are instances where we don't have good explanations for some of the things that we've seen." For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:economictimes.indiatimes.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

