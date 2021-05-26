Xbox E3 2021 show: June 13 with 90-minute reel of Xbox, Bethesda games

Microsoft confirms its E3 2021 plans for June 13, will showcase a big 90 minute stream of new games from Xbox and Bethesda.

Microsoft confirms its E3 2021 event showcase for Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 10AM PST / 1PM EST.

Today Microsoft officially announced its E3 2021 plans. The company will stream a big 90-minute presentation full of first-party games from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda, new reveals, third-party titles, and other service/feature updates.

Halo Infinite will be the major headliner and the teaser image shows various skins from beloved Halo generations as well as a glimpse at a new rifle, possibly a Brute carbine. Starfield will also be at the show (look at the lower left corner of the image).

"The show will be focused on games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and many game creators from our partners around the world.

"You've told us how excited you are about welcoming Bethesda into the Xbox family, so we know you're going to want a front-row seat to the Xbox & Bethesda Games showcase - a 90-minute show packed with everything you want to know about the epic gaming lineup coming out of this partnership, the incredible games coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, and more."

