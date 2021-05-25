Out goes Arnault, Jeff Bezos is the world's richest man (again)

Bernard Arnault overtook Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world's richest man, if it was only for a day -- Bezos is back on top.

Luxury brand empire owner Bernard Arnault briefly became the world's richest man, with a net worth of $186.3 billion at the time... versus Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his net worth of around $186 billion ($300 million less).

Well, it has been barely 24 hours and those few hundred million dollars matter a great deal when you're this rich and want that coveted "world's richest person" title. Well, Arnault is out -- his real-time net worth has dropped to $188 billion, meanwhile, Bezos has his net worth jump to $188.9 billion.

Bezos was behind by $300 million yesterday and is now $900 million ahead... all in less than 24 hours. I cannot fathom having that much money ($900 million) let alone $188 billion behind it. We should expect this fight to continue until one of their companies sees its share value drop by a few percentage points, but who will be first? Bezos or Arnault?

Maybe Musk will come up from third place with his real-time net worth of $152.2 billion... maybe SpaceX will find Dogecoin bones on the moon during its DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon.