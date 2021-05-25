All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6
TRENDING NOW: Bernard Arnault overtakes Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos as world's richest man

New State of Play to show new Horizon Forbidden West PS5 gameplay

Sony kicks off its pre-E3 2021 event with a State of Play showcase centered around Horizon Forbidden West with new gameplay.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, May 25 2021 3:02 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The pre-E3 2021 teasers are rolling out and Sony is participating. Tune in this Thursday for a special State of Play focused on Horizon Forbidden West that offers a "very special journey into new and uncharted lands."

New State of Play to show new Horizon Forbidden West PS5 gameplay 1 | TweakTown.com

Today Sony announced a new State of Play event for Thursday, May 27 at 2PM Pacific Time / 5PM Eastern / 10PM BST / 11PM CEST. The event will show off 14 minutes of Horizon Forbidden West gameplay on PlayStation 5 (likely with some PS4 highlights thrown in seeing as it's a cross-gen game) and a possible release date reveal.

"During this State of Play, we will debut the Horizon Forbidden West gameplay reveal! In this 20-minute exclusive segment, you'll be seeing about 14 minutes of brand new in-game action featuring our heroic protagonist Aloy, all captured directly on PlayStation 5," Guerrilla Games said in the announcement post.

As a first-party PlayStation game, expect Horizon Forbidden West to flex the PS5's power. Also remember it's coming to PS4 though too, so maybe don't expect anything too insane.

Sony will not be participating in E3 2021's digital showcase and we should hear more info about it's June planes sometime soon.

Buy at Amazon

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$18.49
$18.49$18.49$16.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/25/2021 at 2:40 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.