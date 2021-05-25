New State of Play to show new Horizon Forbidden West PS5 gameplay

Sony kicks off its pre-E3 2021 event with a State of Play showcase centered around Horizon Forbidden West with new gameplay.

The pre-E3 2021 teasers are rolling out and Sony is participating. Tune in this Thursday for a special State of Play focused on Horizon Forbidden West that offers a "very special journey into new and uncharted lands."

Today Sony announced a new State of Play event for Thursday, May 27 at 2PM Pacific Time / 5PM Eastern / 10PM BST / 11PM CEST. The event will show off 14 minutes of Horizon Forbidden West gameplay on PlayStation 5 (likely with some PS4 highlights thrown in seeing as it's a cross-gen game) and a possible release date reveal.

"During this State of Play, we will debut the Horizon Forbidden West gameplay reveal! In this 20-minute exclusive segment, you'll be seeing about 14 minutes of brand new in-game action featuring our heroic protagonist Aloy, all captured directly on PlayStation 5," Guerrilla Games said in the announcement post.

As a first-party PlayStation game, expect Horizon Forbidden West to flex the PS5's power. Also remember it's coming to PS4 though too, so maybe don't expect anything too insane.

Sony will not be participating in E3 2021's digital showcase and we should hear more info about it's June planes sometime soon.