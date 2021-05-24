Rick and Morty Season 5 official trailer teases 10 new crazy episodes

Adult Swim has just dropped a brand new trailer for the fifth season of its hit animated TV show Rick and Morty - 10 new episodes!

The time has come to get super excited for a brand new season of Rick and Morty, and to kick things off, we have a brand new trailer from Adult Swim.

The trailer has been posted to the Adult Swim YouTube channel and shows Rick, Morty, Beth, Jerry, and Summer all going on intergalactic adventures. From looking at the trailer, you can see that the scale of the show's animation is being pushed to new heights in this new season, as we can see massive robot battles, space fights, and Jerry getting a job interview?

Another cool factor to note is that the song being played behind the trailer is Sabotage by Beastie Boys. Adult Swim reveals that fans can expect the 10 new episodes of Rick and Morty to begin on Sunday, June 20th at 11:00 pm ET. For more information on the new season of Rick and Morty, check out this linkhere.