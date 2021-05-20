All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This mod will let you play Red Dead Redemption 2 in VR

You can now play Red Dead Redemption 2 from start to finish in fully immersive VR. The mod is available as a Patreon member perk.

Published Thu, May 20 2021 9:42 PM CDT
The creator of the GTA5 R.E.A.L VR mod has done it again. This time he's making Red Dead Redemption 2 playable start to finish in VR. You can try it today if you subscribe to the developer's Patreon account.

Luke Ross, the indie developer who created the R.E.A.L VR mod series, which allows you to step into the worlds of No One Lives Forever 2 and GTA 5 through the lens of a VR headset, today released an early access version of a new mod for Rockstar's other open-world franchise, Red Dead Redemption 2.

The RDR2 R.E.A.L VR mod transforms RDR2 into a fully immersive old west VR experience, allowing you to play the entire game in first-person VR. The mod does not add motion controller support, so you will need a gamepad to play the game this way. If you're susceptible to motion sickness, you probably want to sit this one out, but if you've got a strong stomach, this mod could be the ultimate cowboy experience.

The RDR2 R.E.A.L VR mod is currently in early access, and Luke Ross has it locked behind a paywall while it's in development. To access the mod today, you must subscribe to the VR Friend tier on his Patreon page. The subscription will get you access to the RDR2 mod and any future mod projects, along with direct support to help you get it working.

Ross said he decided to use Patreon to distribute the mod because he is now working full time to develop the mod and not currently doing paid work. The Patreon account allows him to continue development.

"I decided to take the plunge though, and about six months ago, I stopped taking new contracts altogether with my main freelance developer activity," said Ross. "Since then, I've been working full time on this project, and if you guys are willing to support me, it is my wish to keep doing so for the foreseeable future."

Luke Ross's VR Friend Patron level is $10 per month.

patreon.com, youtube.com

