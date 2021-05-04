Red Dead Redemption 2 + ray tracing Reshade + RTX 3090 + 8K = OMG

Red Dead Redemption 2 has never looked better than this, with Rockstar Games' phenomenally successful game powered by NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090, the new photorealistic raytracing Reshade preset, and the super-beyond-enthusiast 8K resolution. Check it out:

The game is of course running on the PC on ultra max settings with the new photorealistic Reshade preset, which tweaks and improves the colors, shadows, sharpness, and tone mapping of the game. Red Dead Redemption 2 is gorgeous in stock form, but this just adds and very welcomed graphical bells and whistles.

Red Dead Redemption 2 with the raytracing Reshade preset and raytracing looks incredible, and makes me want to re-visit the game in 8K given that I've just come in off benchmarking Call of Duty: Warzone at 8K (7680 x 4320) on the GeForce RTX 3090 thanks to its new update that added support for NVIDIA's magic DLSS 2.0 technology. But man-oh-man does RDR2 look incredible with the raytracing Reshade mod at 8K.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES