All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

The Last of Us 2 now hits nearly perfect 60FPS on PS5

Naughty Dog rolls out a next-gen PlayStation 5 patch for The Last of Us Part II that unlocks nearly-perfect consistent 60FPS.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, May 19 2021 4:28 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

It's finally here: The Last of Us Part II just got a free next-gen enhancement patch on the PlayStation 5 that allows super smooth 60FPS.

The PS5 can natively boost in-game performance of some PS4 games, but others require specific patches from developers. First-party devs have rolled out patches for games like Ghost of Tsushima and Days Gone, and now The Last of Us Part II gets an upgrade to 60FPS.

The new patch doubles frame rates from 30FPS to 60FPS without touching any graphical presets, effects, or visuals. The game still runs at a native 2560 x 1440 (upscaled to 4K) with the update installed. The only thing that changes is the frame rates, which can be boosted to 60FPS.

According to Digital Foundry, the game runs at a near-perfect 60FPS throughout most of the game with only very small and isolated instances of frame rate drops.

"Once patch 1.08 for The Last of Us Part II is installed on your PS5, you will find a toggle in the Display options that allows you to choose between a Framerate Target of 30 FPS or 60 FPS. This allows you to choose your preferred framerate to complement the rest of the enhancements that are part of the PS5 backward compatibility with PS4 games, such as an enhanced resolution, faster load times, and more," Naughty Dog said on the PlayStation Blog.

The Last of Us 2 now hits nearly perfect 60FPS on PS5 444 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

The Last of Us Part II - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$26.00
$39.99$39.99$29.88
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/19/2021 at 4:28 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.