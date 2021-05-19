All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

iPhone busted taking 'invisible' pictures of you every 5 to 10 seconds

Apple has been caught out taking 'invisible' pictures of iPhone users every five to ten seconds with an infrared camera.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, May 19 2021 4:35 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A viral video is circulating the internet that shows an iPhone taking "invisible" pictures of an iPhone user every five to ten seconds.

iPhone busted taking 'invisible' pictures of you every 5 to 10 seconds 01 | TweakTown.com

The video was shared by TikTok user Brie Thomason, and in the video, she is using an infrared lens to film an iPhone user holding up his phone showing his home screen. As the iPhone user proceeds to look at his device, the infrared camera shows that the iPhone is taking multiple infrared images every five to ten seconds.

As you can imagine, this technology has surprised many unsuspecting iPhone users, but according to Apple, this technology is just the iPhone's face ID attempting to generate a 3D map of the user's face. Officials have said that when an iPhone is presented with a users face it projects 30,000 infrared dots in a known pattern to generate a 3D image of a users face. This technology is called TrueDepth IR and is available on the iPhone X and iPad Pro models that sport the A12X Bionic chip.

Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 11, 128GB, Black - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) (MWKU2LL/A)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$583.99
$583.99$584.51$607.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/18/2021 at 7:52 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:fox44news.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.