iPhone busted taking 'invisible' pictures of you every 5 to 10 seconds

Apple has been caught out taking 'invisible' pictures of iPhone users every five to ten seconds with an infrared camera.

The video was shared by TikTok user Brie Thomason, and in the video, she is using an infrared lens to film an iPhone user holding up his phone showing his home screen. As the iPhone user proceeds to look at his device, the infrared camera shows that the iPhone is taking multiple infrared images every five to ten seconds.

As you can imagine, this technology has surprised many unsuspecting iPhone users, but according to Apple, this technology is just the iPhone's face ID attempting to generate a 3D map of the user's face. Officials have said that when an iPhone is presented with a users face it projects 30,000 infrared dots in a known pattern to generate a 3D image of a users face. This technology is called TrueDepth IR and is available on the iPhone X and iPad Pro models that sport the A12X Bionic chip.