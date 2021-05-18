All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Rick and Morty creator and Fox to launch NFT and blockchain TV series

One of the creators behind Rick & Morty has partnered with Fox for a planned blockchain and NFT-enabled animated TV series.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, May 18 2021 8:33 AM CDT
Fox made a surprise announcement on Monday, telling advertisers that it will be creating a new animated TV series that is fundamentally tie-in NFT's and the Blockchain.

According to what Fox told advertisers, the new TV show is called Krapopolis and is an animated comedy show that is set in mythical ancient Greece that follows greek gods, mythical creatures, and human learning to coexist. The backbone storyline of Krapopolis sounds very similar to Solar Opposites, a Hulu animated TV series by Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland that follows a family of aliens attempting to fit into human society.

So, how is the Blockchain and NFT's involved? Essentially, the NFT's for the show would act as digital collectibles for fans, as fans would be able to purchase and sell digital goods on a dedicated marketplace for the show. According to Fox, "The company will launch a dedicated marketplace for KRAPOPOLIS that will curate and sell digital goods, ranging from NFTs of one-of-a-kind character and background art and GIFs, as well as tokens that provide exclusive social experiences to engage and reward super fans."

Fox also added, "KRAPOPOLIS is an animated comedy set in mythical ancient Greece from Emmy Award-winning creator Dan Harmon ("Rick and Morty," "Community"). Centered on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world's first cities without killing each other. Fully owned and financed by FOX Entertainment, the comedy will be produced by its Emmy Award-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment. Additionally, KRAPOPOLIS will serve as the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain, as FOX and Bento Box enter the NFT business."

Fox CEO Charlie Collier told advertisers, "just as we're doing this for our own animation, we will also help your brands connect directly with fans and enthusiasts through NFTs. With and for you, Fox will help art meet brands meet technology".

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com, foxflash.com

