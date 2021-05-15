All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sony giving away free Call of Duty Warzone double XP tokens on May 20

PS4 and PS5 Warzone players can grab a few double XP tokens to prepare for John McClane's and Rambo's in-game appearances.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, May 15 2021 10:14 AM CDT
Warzone players can grab free double XP tokens on PS4 and PS5 as part of Sony's continuing Play At Home initiative.

Sony giving away free Call of Duty Warzone double XP tokens on May 20
A bit ago Sony gave away a bunch of indies and even Horizon Zero Dawn on PS4. Now the Play At Home freebies keep on flowing with a bunch of in-game items for premium and free-to-play titles.

All PS4 and PS5 owners can grab five double XP tokens in Warzone starting May 20th, the same day that 80s action stars John Rambo and Die Hard's John McClane invade Verdansk.

Here's more details from Sony:

As part of the Play at Home campaign, you can get five 60-minute Double XP tokens for Call of Duty: Warzone to accelerate your levelling in Season Three. The Double XP tokens can be accessed exclusively in-game through the Message of The Day beginning May 20 at 10:00am PDT (18:00 BST, May 21 02:00 JST) through June 6 at 11:59pm PDT (June 7 07:59 BST, 15:59 JST).

Game Content

Call of Duty: Warzone * 5 Double XP Tokens [Available from May 20 at 10am PDT, 18:00 BST, May 21 02:00 JST]

Other freebies include items in NBA 2K21, MLB The Show 21, Rocket League, and Warframe.


NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

