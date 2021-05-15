Sony giving away free Call of Duty Warzone double XP tokens on May 20

PS4 and PS5 Warzone players can grab a few double XP tokens to prepare for John McClane's and Rambo's in-game appearances.

A bit ago Sony gave away a bunch of indies and even Horizon Zero Dawn on PS4. Now the Play At Home freebies keep on flowing with a bunch of in-game items for premium and free-to-play titles.

All PS4 and PS5 owners can grab five double XP tokens in Warzone starting May 20th, the same day that 80s action stars John Rambo and Die Hard's John McClane invade Verdansk.

Here's more details from Sony:

As part of the Play at Home campaign, you can get five 60-minute Double XP tokens for Call of Duty: Warzone to accelerate your levelling in Season Three. The Double XP tokens can be accessed exclusively in-game through the Message of The Day beginning May 20 at 10:00am PDT (18:00 BST, May 21 02:00 JST) through June 6 at 11:59pm PDT (June 7 07:59 BST, 15:59 JST). Game Content Call of Duty: Warzone * 5 Double XP Tokens [Available from May 20 at 10am PDT, 18:00 BST, May 21 02:00 JST]

Other freebies include items in NBA 2K21, MLB The Show 21, Rocket League, and Warframe.