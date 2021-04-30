All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Ocarina of Time, Majora's Mask possibly coming to Switch eShop in 2021

The Legend of Zelda franchise turns 35 years old this year, and Nintendo should celebrate by dropping key N64 games on the Switch.

Published Fri, Apr 30 2021 6:02 PM CDT
The Zelda franchise turns 35 this year (feel old yet?) and Nintendo should release a bunch of games to celebrate.

The Twilight Princess and Wind Waker remasters may not be the only Zelda games coming to Switch this year. There's speculation that Nintendo will also drop N64 hits Ocarina of Time and Majora's Mask in 2021 as well. It's possible these games will launch as straight re-releases on the Nintendo eShop and won't get the remaster treatment and instead just launch as Virtual Console titles.

The tidbit comes from YouTuber NateDrake, but this seems like a no-brainer from Nintendo.

"We might see them go a little further with the anniversary. Maybe we see Ocarina of Time and Majora's Mask in some way, whether it's HD N64 games on the eShop, similar to what we saw with Mario 64...I don't know if you bring them in a retail pack though," YouTuber NateDrake said in a recent video.

"I think we'll see those games in some form and it's probably going to be via the eShop whether it's a digital thing...that remains to be seen. I do think we'll definitely get those games in some capacity," said co-host ModernVintageGamer.

Hopefully Nintendo won't release these as limited-time only games similar to Mario's 3D All-Stars re-release that got de-listed in March.

NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, wccftech.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

