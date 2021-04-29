Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition drops next week on PC, prepare your GPU

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition is nearly here, the graphics-upgraded version needs a GeForce RTX or Radeon RX 6000 series GPU.

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition is nearly here, with the first PC game to ever require a ray tracing capable GPU (GeForce RTX or AMD Radeon RX 6000 series) right around the corner.

The folks over at Digital Foundry have had some hands-on time with the new Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, putting it through its paces with high-end graphics cards. 4A Games recommends some serious GPU power for the game, where the entry cost GPU wise is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060.

If you want to game away at 1440p 60FPS with ray tracing on High then the developer recommends either the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT. Bumping things up to 4K 30FPS and ray tracing on High the GeForce RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6900 XT is recommended while if you want to play at 4K 60FPS with everything maxed out the GeForce RTX 3090 is recommended.

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition drops on the PC on May 6, while the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 versions of the game will be released later in the year.