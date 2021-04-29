All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition drops next week on PC, prepare your GPU

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition is nearly here, the graphics-upgraded version needs a GeForce RTX or Radeon RX 6000 series GPU.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Apr 29 2021 8:01 PM CDT
Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition is nearly here, with the first PC game to ever require a ray tracing capable GPU (GeForce RTX or AMD Radeon RX 6000 series) right around the corner.

The folks over at Digital Foundry have had some hands-on time with the new Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, putting it through its paces with high-end graphics cards. 4A Games recommends some serious GPU power for the game, where the entry cost GPU wise is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060.

If you want to game away at 1440p 60FPS with ray tracing on High then the developer recommends either the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT. Bumping things up to 4K 30FPS and ray tracing on High the GeForce RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6900 XT is recommended while if you want to play at 4K 60FPS with everything maxed out the GeForce RTX 3090 is recommended.

Read more: Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition will pack NVIDIA DLSS 2.0, and more

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition drops on the PC on May 6, while the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 versions of the game will be released later in the year.

NEWS SOURCE:metrothegame.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

