HTC Vive embraces the right to repair movement with iFixit partnership

HTC today announced its partnership with iFixit to provide Vive customers with a means to repair their off-warranty VR hardware. That is a massive win for right-to-repair advocates.

HTC said that iFixit would sell replacement parts for Vive VR headsets and accessories and provide instruction guides to help people make their repairs. iFixit already sells all the tools required for each repair.

"We hear from many customers who love their original HTC Vive headsets after years of use, but occasionally still need a specific part," said Daniel O'Brien, General Manager, HTC America. "By partnering with iFixit, we're taking an unprecedented approach to meeting the demands of our long-time customers who want to repair and continue to use their beloved headsets that may be out of warranty or no longer available through us."

iFixit offers teardown guides for the HTC Vive, HTC Vive Pro, and HTC Vive Pro Eye headsets and a guide for the HTC Vive Controller. I found a large selection of Vive parts, including the outer shell panels, the frame components, and even the sensor array. Exterior Vive Pro parts are available, but internal components are not current listed in the iFixit store. HTC said that repair kits for Vive Pro, Vive Wireless Adapter, Vive controllers and Vive Trackers would be available through iFixit's website.

"This is groundbreaking. HTC is the first VR manufacturer to support their customers with the parts they need to keep their headsets functional," said Kyle Weins, CEO and Co-founder, iFixit. "iFixit is thrilled to help gamers fix their meatspace hardware so they can get back to their important cyberspace business."

This is a welcome move from HTC, and we hope more tech companies follow HTC's lead and make more devices self-repairable.