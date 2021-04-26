All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

HTC Vive embraces the right to repair movement with iFixit partnership

HTC and iFixit partnered to offer repair guides and replacement components so customers can fix their off-warranty Vive hardware.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Mon, Apr 26 2021 9:40 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

HTC today announced its partnership with iFixit to provide Vive customers with a means to repair their off-warranty VR hardware. That is a massive win for right-to-repair advocates.

HTC Vive embraces the right to repair movement with iFixit partnership 01 | TweakTown.com

HTC said that iFixit would sell replacement parts for Vive VR headsets and accessories and provide instruction guides to help people make their repairs. iFixit already sells all the tools required for each repair.

"We hear from many customers who love their original HTC Vive headsets after years of use, but occasionally still need a specific part," said Daniel O'Brien, General Manager, HTC America. "By partnering with iFixit, we're taking an unprecedented approach to meeting the demands of our long-time customers who want to repair and continue to use their beloved headsets that may be out of warranty or no longer available through us."

iFixit offers teardown guides for the HTC Vive, HTC Vive Pro, and HTC Vive Pro Eye headsets and a guide for the HTC Vive Controller. I found a large selection of Vive parts, including the outer shell panels, the frame components, and even the sensor array. Exterior Vive Pro parts are available, but internal components are not current listed in the iFixit store. HTC said that repair kits for Vive Pro, Vive Wireless Adapter, Vive controllers and Vive Trackers would be available through iFixit's website.

"This is groundbreaking. HTC is the first VR manufacturer to support their customers with the parts they need to keep their headsets functional," said Kyle Weins, CEO and Co-founder, iFixit. "iFixit is thrilled to help gamers fix their meatspace hardware so they can get back to their important cyberspace business."

This is a welcome move from HTC, and we hope more tech companies follow HTC's lead and make more devices self-repairable.

Buy at Amazon

HTC VIVE Pro Virtual Reality System

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1186.91
$1186.91$1186.94$1199.01
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/26/2021 at 9:38 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:blog.vive.com, ifixit.com

Kevin joined the TweakTown team in 2020 and has since kept us informed daily on the latest news. Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.