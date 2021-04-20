HTC won an award for a Vive headset that it's not going to make
HTC designed a fitness-minded VR headset that won a design award, but the company said it's not going to build it for some reason.
A new HTC Vive headset has won an award for its innovative design, but the company said it does not have plans to bring it to production.
HTC is gearing up for Vivecon 2021, where it will presumably announce a new VR headset. Rumour has it the product is meant for the enterprise market. If the design of this award-winning headset concept is any indication, we would bet on a consumer-level product from HTC this year.
The IF World Design Guide released its list of 2021 winners, and HTC won the award for best Product Design with a concept VR headset called the Vive Air. The award page describes the Vive Air as a VR headset inspired by the footwear industry. The Vive Air features breathable, quick-drying fabrics that help keep the headset cool and dry while during high-intensity activities such as using fitness apps.
The Vive Air also features a modular quick-release design that allows you to break the headset down so you can easily clean the fabric bits without risking damage to the electronic bits.
Unfortunately, the Vive Air isn't a real product. HTC said the headset is a concept only, although we can expect to see some of the Vive Air's design elements in future HTC products. The modular concept is a great idea and something the VR industry desperately needs as more and more people turn the VR for fitness.
HTC VIVE Cosmos Elite Virtual Reality System - Windows
|Today
|Yesterday
|7 days ago
|30 days ago
|CAD $1149.00
|CAD $1149.00
|CAD $1149.00
* Prices last scanned on 4/20/2021 at 10:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.