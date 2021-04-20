HTC won an award for a Vive headset that it's not going to make

HTC designed a fitness-minded VR headset that won a design award, but the company said it's not going to build it for some reason.

A new HTC Vive headset has won an award for its innovative design, but the company said it does not have plans to bring it to production.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

HTC is gearing up for Vivecon 2021, where it will presumably announce a new VR headset. Rumour has it the product is meant for the enterprise market. If the design of this award-winning headset concept is any indication, we would bet on a consumer-level product from HTC this year.

The IF World Design Guide released its list of 2021 winners, and HTC won the award for best Product Design with a concept VR headset called the Vive Air. The award page describes the Vive Air as a VR headset inspired by the footwear industry. The Vive Air features breathable, quick-drying fabrics that help keep the headset cool and dry while during high-intensity activities such as using fitness apps.

The Vive Air also features a modular quick-release design that allows you to break the headset down so you can easily clean the fabric bits without risking damage to the electronic bits.

Unfortunately, the Vive Air isn't a real product. HTC said the headset is a concept only, although we can expect to see some of the Vive Air's design elements in future HTC products. The modular concept is a great idea and something the VR industry desperately needs as more and more people turn the VR for fitness.