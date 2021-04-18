All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Intel Core i9-11900K pre-binned: 5.1GHz all-core OC costs you $879

Silicon Lottery has Intel's new Core i9-11900K pre-binned with 5.1GHz all-core OC for $879 -- prepare your PSU and water cooling.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Apr 18 2021 9:25 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel's new 11th Gen Core CPUs are now floating out into the wild with the folks at Silicon Lottery offering some pre-binned Rocket Lake-S processors for your OC and gaming pleasure.

Intel Core i9-11900K pre-binned: 5.1GHz all-core OC costs you 9 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

It all starts with the pre-binned Core i5-11600K offering 4.8GHz all-core boost for $250, while 4.9GHz costs you $260, and then 5GHz costs $340. Next up we have the higher-end and flagship Rocket Lake-S chip with Intel's new Core i9-11900K at 4.9GHz offered by Silicon Lottery for $620, 5GHz costs you $700 while 5.1GHz bumps up to $880.

Silicon Lottery is only offering the 6-core Intel Core i5-11600K and 8-core Core i9-11900K, with no factory pre-binned Core i7-11700K on offer at all.

You will have to be careful with temperatures and power consumption on such a heavily overclocked Core i9-11900K processor, with MSI showing that on an overclocked Core i9-11900K the temperatures get pretty crazy. At stock 4.7GHz and a DIY water cooling solution, the Core i9-11900K runs at 73C -- but at 4.9GHz that goes up to 84C.

Intel Core i9-11900K pre-binned: 5.1GHz all-core OC costs you $879 04 | TweakTown.com

But when you push past 5GHz on Intel's flagship Core i9-11900K -- even on a liquid cooling setup -- we're looking at 92C for 5GHz, 102C for 5.1GHz and an insane 113C for 5.2GHz. You will want to ENSURE that you have great cooling -- I would recommend a decent 360mm AIO cooler at the very least if you were to purchase a pre-binned Intel Core i9-11900K chip at 5.2GHz.

Intel Core i9-11900K pre-binned: 5.1GHz all-core OC costs you $879 05 | TweakTown.com

It's not just cooling but also power -- at stock 4.7GHz the 11900K can consume 220W or so -- but at 5.2GHz we're looking at an additional 150W of power for a total of 380W or so. Insanity.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop Processor (Intel Core i9-11900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$829.40
$829.40$835.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/18/2021 at 3:42 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, siliconlottery.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.