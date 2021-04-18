Intel Core i9-11900K pre-binned: 5.1GHz all-core OC costs you $879

Intel's new 11th Gen Core CPUs are now floating out into the wild with the folks at Silicon Lottery offering some pre-binned Rocket Lake-S processors for your OC and gaming pleasure.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

It all starts with the pre-binned Core i5-11600K offering 4.8GHz all-core boost for $250, while 4.9GHz costs you $260, and then 5GHz costs $340. Next up we have the higher-end and flagship Rocket Lake-S chip with Intel's new Core i9-11900K at 4.9GHz offered by Silicon Lottery for $620, 5GHz costs you $700 while 5.1GHz bumps up to $880.

Silicon Lottery is only offering the 6-core Intel Core i5-11600K and 8-core Core i9-11900K, with no factory pre-binned Core i7-11700K on offer at all.

You will have to be careful with temperatures and power consumption on such a heavily overclocked Core i9-11900K processor, with MSI showing that on an overclocked Core i9-11900K the temperatures get pretty crazy. At stock 4.7GHz and a DIY water cooling solution, the Core i9-11900K runs at 73C -- but at 4.9GHz that goes up to 84C.

But when you push past 5GHz on Intel's flagship Core i9-11900K -- even on a liquid cooling setup -- we're looking at 92C for 5GHz, 102C for 5.1GHz and an insane 113C for 5.2GHz. You will want to ENSURE that you have great cooling -- I would recommend a decent 360mm AIO cooler at the very least if you were to purchase a pre-binned Intel Core i9-11900K chip at 5.2GHz.

It's not just cooling but also power -- at stock 4.7GHz the 11900K can consume 220W or so -- but at 5.2GHz we're looking at an additional 150W of power for a total of 380W or so. Insanity.