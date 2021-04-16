Hitman dev expands to tackle biggest projects ever

HItman developer IO Interactive opens a new studio in Barcelona, Spain just a week after teasing a third studio might pop up.

Hitman developer IO Interactive is gearing up and expanding its team to work on its most ambitious projects yet.

Today IO Interactive has opened a new studio in Barcelona, Spain, and marks the team's third major studio alongside IOI Malmo (launched in 2019) and IOI Copenhagen (main HQ site). The announcement comes little over a week after company CEO Hakan Abrak teased "maybe sometime soon we'll launch a third location."

IOI Barcelona will work closely with the teams in Malmo, Sweden and Copenhagen, Denmark on the company's trio of games, which include a new James Bond game codenamed Project 007, new Hitman content (IO says new Hitman sequel is possible), and an unannounced IP. The new Project 007 game will be the biggest title IO has haver tackled, complete with an all-original story arc and new in-game innovations.

IOI Barcelona already has a core team in place and is currently hiring 10 people on its careers page.

"The newly established studio will be known as IOI Barcelona and joins IOI Copenhagen and IOI MalmÜ as the third studio to work with our award-winning proprietary Glacier technology on all ongoing projects and universes; Hitman, Project 007 and an unannounced new IP," said IO CEO Hakan Abrak.

"With more to come from the Hitman universe, developing and publishing the first James Bond origin story and a brand new IP in active development, the future for IO Interactive is as exciting as it has ever been."