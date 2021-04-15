MSI unleashes its new water-cooled GeForce RTX 3080 Sea Hawk X

MSI announced its water-cooled GeForce RTX 3080 Sea Hawk X earlier this year, but in the middle of the biggest GPU shortage of all time -- the company has now launched the GeForce RTX 3080 Sea Hawk X.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Sea Hawk X graphics card is a new custom AIO-cooled GeForce RTX 3080 with a 240nm radiator and 2 x 120mm MSI Torx 4.0 fans. MSI is using a new "low profile" liquid pump that it co-designed with water cooling company Asetek.

MSI attaches the pump to a huge micro-fin copper base that spans across both the Ampere GPU and 10GB of GDDR6X memory, with the GPU boost at 1785MHz I'm sure there will be room for overclocking. MSI is using a fully custom PCB on the GeForce RTX 3080 Sea Hawk X while the card will require dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

Read more: MSI unveils water-cooled GeForce RTX 30 series SEA HAWK graphics cards

MSI hasn't released the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 version in Sea Hawk X form yet, but I'm sure it has to be around the corner. The new GeForce RTX 3080 Sea Hawk X looks impressive enough, but I doubt we're going to see it overclocking much more than a high-end air-cooled custom GeForce RTX 3080.

I've reached out to MSI to see if they can send me a review sample that I can compare against NVIDIA's own GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition and MSI's flagship custom GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X graphics cards. We should have a much cooler-operating card with the AIO cooling keeping the Ampere GPU and GDDR6X much cooler than an air-cooled card, that's for sure.