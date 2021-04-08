ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 laptop: the first-ever 16-inch laptop from ASUS

ASUS is about to launch its first-ever 16-inch laptop with the new ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop, that packs Intel's soon-to-be-launched Tiger Lake-H processor, and a 16:10 aspect 144Hz refresh rate display.

The new ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop rocks a 16-inch 16:10 display with a huge 94% screen-to-body ratio, with ASUS offering the new gaming laptop with a 1920 x 1200 (1200p) resolution, as well as a 2560 x 1440 (1440p) resolution option -- both displays have a 144Hz refresh and Adaptive Sync technology.

Inside, ASUS offers up the Intel Core i7-11800H or Core i9-11900H Tiger Lake-H processors, with both CPUs coming with 8 cores and 16 threads. ASUS packs in 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a super-fast 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD -- as for the GPU, we're looking at options of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, GeForce RTX 3060, and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards.

As for the price, we should find the starting price of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 (GU603HM) that includes the Core i7-11800H processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and GeForce RTX 3060 priced at around $2100 according to Laptop Guide.