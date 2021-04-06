Diablo II Resurrected's alpha test begins April 8, singleplayer-only

Diablo II Resurrected's technical alpha begins very soon, but it's singleplayer-only and locked to a limited amount of players.

Diablo II's first alpha test will kick off on April 8, 2021, Blizzard today confirmed.

As we previously reported, Diablo II Resurrected's first alpha test will be singleplayer-only, and Blizzard says only a "limited number of players" will get in. The test is also exclusive to PC users who signed up on the mainsite. Future tests will also include console players on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. Blizzard says there will be "at least one another chance to participate in a test," and the next phase will focus on multiplayer.

The alpha is somewhat barebones and won't feature the entire game. Only Acts I & II are included, and it only features three out of the seven character classes: Sorceress, Barbarian, and Amazon will be playable. The good news is that players can capture and record whatever they want. The test also lets PC players use a controller for the first time, which is nifty.

Starting this Friday, a limited amount of PC players who have pre-registered on the Diablo II: Resurrected website will be able to download the Technical Alpha. Invitations to the Technical Alpha will be distributed throughout the day in waves starting at 7:00 AM (PT).

Blizzard also released the following spec requirements just in case you get in:

Minimum Requirements

Operating System: Windows® 10

Processor: Intel® Core i3-3250/AMD FX-4350

Video: NVIDIA GTX 660/AMD Radeon HD 7850

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 30 GB

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Resolution: 1280 x 720

Recommended Specifications

Operating System: Windows® 10

Processor: Intel® Core i5-9600k/AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Video: NVIDIA GTX 1060/AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 30 GB

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Diablo II Resurrected is due out sometime in 2021, and will cost $39.99 across PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

