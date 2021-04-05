All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New Clash of Clans: Clash Heroes game is basically Diablo + Gauntlet

Mega-hit mobile franchise Clash of Clans expands with three new games, including Clash Heroes, a new Diablo-esque mobile title.

Published Mon, Apr 5 2021 3:16 PM CDT
Supercell is making three new Clash of Clans game, and one of them is a mix between Diablo and Gauntlet.

Billon-dollar mobile titan Supercell recently announced three new Clash games are in development: Clash Quest, a turn-based strategy game, Clash Mini, a smaller more user-friendly board game, and Clash Heroes, a new ARPG in the vein of classics like Diablo.

Clash Heroes supports up to 3 players for online co-op and keeps that old-school Gauntlet spirit with a top-down view and tons of enemies.

"Clash Heroes is a game where you assemble a team of diverse characters and set out on a journey through the world of Clash. You'll play a variety of adventures, some bite-sized and lighthearted, others more epic like when you encounter a goblin giant or golem for the first time," said Nan Duan, Game Lead at Supercell.

"In Clash Heroes, you'll see familiar characters you may already love with maybe some new twists to how they look and what they can do."

New Clash of Clans: Clash Heroes game is basically Diablo + Gauntlet 45 | TweakTown.comNew Clash of Clans: Clash Heroes game is basically Diablo + Gauntlet 34 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Clash Heroes is being developed by the Shanghai-based studio, who is also using the Unreal Engine to create the mobile ARPG.

"Clash Heroes was made in Unreal, so this is a very different and new way of game development for us. There's a lot for us to learn on this project and I want to emphasize that we're still quite early in development."

Gamers can sign up for updates on the official Clash website.

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

