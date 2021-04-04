All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Tencent's new games controller is very derivative and very familiar

Tencent's latest controller patent gets approved by China regulators, shows a combination of Xbox, DualShock, and Switch.

Published Sun, Apr 4 2021 3:46 PM CDT
Chinese regulators just published a new controller patent from Tencent, and the design looks very familiar.

Tencent's new games controller is very derivative and very familiar 4 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Tencent files a patent for the missing half of its games hardware R&D--a controller. A new patent shows what could be Tencent's idea for a gamepad. The peripheral is very derivative, and looks a combination of the Switch Pro, DualShock, and Xbox One controllers. Sadly, we couldn't find the actual patent on the Chinese patent office website, but the code is CN306433411S.

Tencent's new games controller is very derivative and very familiar 1 | TweakTown.com

There's a touchpad right from a DualShock, a battery indicator similar to the Switch Pro, and the Xbox-style joystick design. There's even paddle buttons on the back. Specs aren't available, and it's worth mentioning this isn't a final product and may never actually be released. Like Sony, Tencent has filed a multitude of games patents that haven't become consumer products.

The patent was filed in November 2020, the year where Tencent earned a record-breaking $21.3 billion in games revenue, and was just published days ago.

Tencent's new games controller is very derivative and very familiar 2 | TweakTown.comTencent's new games controller is very derivative and very familiar 3 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:ck101.com, m.weibo.cn

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

