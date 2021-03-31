ESO is reborn with dramatic next-gen PS5, Series X upgrades

Elder Scrolls Online's next-gen Console Enhanced upgrade releases this June, and it looks quite impressive.

ESO looks like a new game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X hardware. The game's next-gen visual upgrades are pretty dramatic, showing a stark contrast over last-gen thanks to the new Navi 2X GPU tech. Textures are much more defined with higher resolution, shadows are more pronounced, lighting pops more than ever, flora is green and vibrant and fauna is much more realistic.

Apart from the cosmetic appeal, ESO is getting some performance jumps too. A new Performance Mode will double frame rates from 30FPS to 60FPS, and there's also the 4K 30FPS mode for higher fidelity (we've reached out to Bethesda to see what resolution the game hits in 60FPS). Load times have been sliced in half thanks to the PCIe 4.0 SSDs in each system, which is a big deal for any MMORPG.

Other adjustments include boosted draw distance to take in the sprawling fantasy world of Tamriel, coupled with improved anti-aliasing and AO/SSGI lighting and shadow tweaks.

The Elder Scrolls Online Console Enhanced update is coming June 8, and will be free for all existing PS4 and Xbox One owners of the game. Next in line is Doom Eternal.

Check below for more info on what's being added: