Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop teased: Ryzen 9 5900HX + GeForce RTX 3060

Razer is working on a new Blade 14 gaming laptop that packs combines both an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060.

Published Sun, Mar 28 2021 9:05 PM CDT
Razer is working on a new high-end 14-inch gaming notebook with a new Blade 14 gaming laptop that packs an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card.

Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop teased: Ryzen 9 5900HX + GeForce RTX 3060 01 | TweakTown.com
The new Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop packs the new Zen 3-based mobile CPU, which is the first AMD processor inside of a Razer laptop so far. Not only that, but the AMD processor will be joined by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 -- and not an upcoming Radeon mobile GPU design.

The leak is coming from @_rogame on Twitter, teasing the "Razer P1411" gaming notebook -- a new 14-inch gaming laptop that Razer hasn't released with a new Ampere GPU yet. Razer has got Blade 15 and Blade 17 gaming notebooks with NVIDIA's latest-gen Ampere GPUs inside of them but not in a 14-inch laptop, yet... that is.

Inside, it looks like Razer is using the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor -- the high-end version of the Ryzen 9 5900 family, while something similar in the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 uses the power-limited Ryzen 9 5900HS. That is another 14-inch gaming laptop with a Zen 3 + Ampere GPU combo.

Also inside of the purported Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop we have the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 that are joined by 16GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, twitter.com, thetechseer.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

