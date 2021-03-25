New PS5 exclusive Returnal has gone gold and is ready to ship

PS5's latest console exclusive Returnal has gone gold, so it is finalized and ready to ship and won't be delayed any further.

Returnal, Housemarqe's new ultra-frenetic sci-fi shooter, is now 100% finalized and ready to ship.

Sony's latest PlayStation 5 console exclusive Returnal has gone gold and won't be delayed any further. Housemarque's latest AAA game uniquely blends the die-and-respawn mechanics of a rogue-lite with an arcade-style third-person shooter.

In fact, Housemarque says they're drawing on their substantial experience making arcade games for Returnal. Combat-wise, the game is flashy and chaotic like a typical Housemarque arcade shoot-em-up, and has a sense of Mass Effect Andromeda movement mixed with Dark Souls bossfights and bullet-hell evasion tactics.

There's a story, too. Returnal has a fully-fledged campaign to offset the player-empowering exploration and combat.

Returnal will also leverage the full might of Sony's PlayStation 5, complete with high-resolution gaming, buttery-smooth frame rates, ultra-fast loading via the 5.5GB/sec PCIe 4.0 SSD, and full haptic feedback from the DualSense controller.

"A huge thanks to everyone on the team at Housemarque, PlayStation Studios, and all the other teams involved. We can't wait to have this out soon and for every player out there to experience the planet of Atropos!"

Returnal releases April 30, 2021 exclusively on the PlayStation 5 for $69.99.