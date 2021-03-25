All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Cheat in Outriders and the devs will permanently brand your account

Outriders cheaters will have a special watermark emblazoned on their screenshots and video feeds, but they won't get banned.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Mar 25 2021 2:03 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Want to cheat in Outriders? The devs will find out, and they'll mark you as a cheater so you never forget.

Outriders developer People Can Fly has a unique punishment for cheaters. They won't ban you, but they will potentially shame you among your peers. On Reddit, the developer said it will have a permanent watermark reminding you (and anyone else that sees your screen) that you've cheated.

"Any account logs found to have evidence of cheating on them on or after launch day will be permanently branded."

Here's how People Can Fly will deal with cheaters:

  • Repercussions are account wide, not character specific
  • You will not be able to matchmake with legit players
  • Matchmaking will likely take significantly longer
  • You will still be able to play solo
  • In future, your HUD will have a discreet but visible watermark placed on it so that gameplay footage created on this account can be readily identified as coming from a flagged account.

Luckily, cheating isn't a big problem in Outriders. The devs say only 200 people (roughly 0.01% of players) have actually exploited the demo. Cheaters won't be banned entirely, but they will be separated from other players. People Can Fly will do a big pass when the game releases on April 1, and in regular unspecified intervals after launch.

So what constitutes as cheating? The basics: Running the game without Easy Anti-Cheat installed, tweaking game files, using Cheat Engine or a similar trainer, and other programs like aimbots.

Outriders launches on April 1, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Cheat in Outriders and the devs will permanently brand your account 45 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Outriders Day One Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/25/2021 at 2:03 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.