How to Transfer and Sync Data Dropbox to Google Drive

With the advancement in cloud services, many people and businesses are now using Dropbox and Google Drive because they help them organize work, save or store, and then share data with their work teams.

When you are sharing the data with your team members that have different cloud accounts, you need a platform that could perform this function without losing any data. Well, we have just the app for this problem; it is called Wondershare InClowdz, and it can help you transfer Dropbox to Google Drive, transfer Google Drive to Dropbox, and sync Dropbox to Google Drive in just a few steps.

How to transfer Dropbox to Google Drive

Step 1: The first and foremost thing you have to do is download and install the Wondershare InClowdz software on your desktop or PC. After that, log in to your account or create one.

VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

Step 2: After you have logged into the app, go to the left side of the screen and click on the Migrate module button. Now, you have to select the source (Dropbox) and target (Google Drive) clouds by clicking on the Add Cloud Drive.

Step 3: Now you have to select the desired data from the source drive (Dropbox) and make a folder if needed on the target drive (Google Drive).

Step 4: After selecting the files, click on the Migrate button given at the bottom of your screen and then wait for a few minutes to get your files transferred.

How to Sync Dropbox to Google Drive

After you are done with transferring data from Dropbox to Google Drive, it is time that you should learn how to sync data between different cloud accounts.

Step 1: The first thing after installing the app is that you sign in to the Wondershare InClowdz platform.

Step 2: After logging in, click on the sync button from the left menu and select the source (Dropbox) and the target (Google Drive) accounts of which you want to get the data synced.

Step 3: After you are done selecting the source and target accounts, click on the sync button, and your clouds will sync in a few minutes.

An alternate way to transfer Dropbox to Google Drive

All the cloud storages have one feature in common, and that is the download and upload option. Here is the step-by-step guide on how you can transfer Dropbox to Google Drive through this option:

Step 1: The first thing you have to do is sign in to your Dropbox account, and then you need to download the files that you want to transfer to your desktop or mobile device.

Step 2: Now, go to your Google Drive account and make up a new folder in which you are going to drop your files.

Step 3: Now drag the files that you want to upload to the folder you just created for this specific reason. And after a few minutes, your files will be transferred to the Google Drive folder.

This alternate way is also very simple, but we would not recommend you to use it when transferring huge files because it demands a fast internet connection, and the file size can become an issue as well. So, use the Wondershare Inclowdz app because it's easy and does not ask much from you.